Earthkin

Earthkin

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
May 11, 2025

Most people I know who consider themselves left don't feel that the Dems or Republicans represent them, Jessica. They're cults, for sure, but they're both bought and owned by the rich and powerful and serve their interests while spinning yarns about the other side.

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