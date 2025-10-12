Earthkin

Earthkin

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C Murphy's avatar
C Murphy
Oct 13, 2025

A wonderful, biting piece. Thanks for sharing it.

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Jan Andrew Bloxham's avatar
Jan Andrew Bloxham
Oct 13, 2025

For a deeper look at why people are as they are, I strongly recommend "The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion" (Jonathan Haidt, 2012). It brought me a tiny bit of peace.

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