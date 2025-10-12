Humanity, or at least the humans of the western world, are in an epistemological crisis. Entire sections of society now believe in diametrically opposed versions of reality. To each side, it is as if the other is saying that the sky is green and grass is blue.

Of course, there is no actual equivalency to the versions of reality. One is, for the most part at least, connected to what is objectively true, while the other has diverged from that objective truth to the point of complete absurdity and delusion, thanks to the biggest and most well-funded (by billionaires) propaganda machine the world has ever known.

The great question of our time is not why the propaganda machine exists, or what it is trying to accomplish, as that is a tale as old as time - or at least as old as capitalism. The motives of the oligarchs are obvious, and while the motives of the army of right-wing pundits and influencers is somewhat more complex, it can fairly easily be explained as a mix of opportunism, narcissism, Christo-fascism, and deeply entrenched racism, misogyny, and homophobia. In other words, deeply flawed personalities combined with a toxic, hierarchical worldview.

The real mystery of this age is why so many people have chosen to accept as true the ridiculously delusional belief system put forward by people who are so obviously problematic. In contemplating this mystery, I’ve come to realize that while the beliefs themselves are deeply illogical, on a psychological level there does exist a logic to this seeming madness.

In other words, there are logical reasons why people choose to believe something so illogical.

The difficulty of facing the truth

The more horrific reality, the more difficult it is to face it. And right now, things are not looking good. Not only is humanity facing the biggest threat to its very existence since we have been a species - climate change more rapid than anything the earth has ever before experienced, and the 6th mass extinction event threatening ecological collapse around the globe - but as we approach the cliff, leaders around the world seem to be doing everything they can to get us there faster and maximize human suffering along the way.

And a huge swath of society supports them.

The more I pay attention to current events, the more convinced I am that things are going to get a lot worse before they get better (assuming they ever do get better, one can only hope), and that there is nothing that any of us can realistically do to change that.

Protesting can somewhat slow this trajectory but they aren’t enough on their own to stop it, and the only things that can hope to change the trajectory of society - general strikes and massive civil unrest - are highly unlikely. Not only is the level of mass delusion at an all-time high and rapidly increasing, as the media gets monopolized and social media algorithms increasingly push people toward delusional content, but the rapid development of surveillance technology combined with a legal system deeply hostile to any effective impedance of the agenda of the state or the interests of capital make such actions extremely painful and costly to anyone who might participate in them.

Revolution is not impossible, but things would almost certainly need to get really, really bad -far worse than they are now - before the people en masse would even be able to agree on the same version of reality, much less take drastic mass action together.

And while there are a few political leaders out there who have integrity and oppose what is happening, by and large the political establishment is either pushing full steam ahead or is willing to capitulate to the rest for cynical political gain. The liberal wing of the ruling class is firmly capitalist and attached to the status quo, and while they might see the development of fascism as destabilizing and make superficial moves to stop it, they are incapable of effective opposition to fascism because they are even more opposed to the goals of anti-fascism and anti-imperialism.

I won’t belabor this point as the history of the past century speaks for itself. Believing otherwise is delusional in its own way, either resulting from ignorance of political history or from the same psychological reasons that cause people believe the delusions of MAGA.

In the face of this horrific reality it is natural to feel despair and hopelessness. One could even say that facing this reality is a form of psychological torture, and anyone who is subjected to enough of that will eventually break under the strain.

How we cope

So what do people do when faced with something too horrific for us to handle? We either resort to coping strategies, either physical (alcohol and drugs are a classic example) or psychological, or we give up altogether. The latter is become more and more common with rising rates of depression and suicide, as well as increasing attacks of random violence as result of “swallowing the black pill”.

Compared to the black pill of despair, psychological coping strategies feel far more attractive. By allowing a person to disconnect from brutal reality and retreat into a far more pleasant (for them, at least) fantasy, the coping strategy of delusional thinking allows people to stay functional and even happy in their lives, even as the world burns down around them.

That’s the first part of the logic of delusion: how it provides people with an alternative version of reality to believe in that is far easier for their psyches to handle than the horrific tragedy of the truth. The fantasy obscures reality while giving an alternate explanation for it, a far more pleasant one that feels much less overwhelming and hopeless.

Rather than powerless, this alternative version of reality makes its believer feel empowered - or at least offers the possibility of empowerment if one acts in the way that the crafters of the narrative want them to, such as supporting Trump or embracing “traditional” values. It gives a feeling of hope rather than hopelessness, an assurance that everything will be alright because “good will prevail over evil.”

It condenses a complex problem into a simple black and white binary of the “good guys” versus “the bad guys”, or white, Christian, straight, male conservatives versus pretty much everyone else. It feeds into their preconceived biases, as well as the toxic aspects of their psyche such as selfishness, bigotry, and superiority while simultaneously turning those aspects into virtues, to be celebrated rather than hidden.

This gets into the second main aspect of the inner logic of delusion, which is the way it changes how a person feels about themselves. It makes the believer immune to shame, or accepting any criticism of their behavior no matter how disrespectful or toxic it is. They are not the ones to blame, it is always someone else.

They no longer have to feel bad about wanting others to be oppressed, because (in their view) they are in fact the victims of oppression by those who, in truth, they want to oppress. It not only provides a justification for demeaning and harming others (or wanting them to be harmed), but frames that aggression as a righteous act of self-defense.

For this reason the conservative delusion appeals to people with certain personality traits, namely selfishness, a lack of empathy, and other narcissistic traits (clinical or sub-clinical). It also appeals to people who hold a particular worldview, that of society being a zero-sum game where the goal is to climb the hierarchy of power and wealth by any means necessary.

This worldview inevitably leads to a desire for authoritarianism and domination, because if everything is a hierarchy then of course one wants to feel as superior as possible. They only give respect to those they consider to be above them, and it’s in their interests to denounce as many people as possible as inferior to them.

It is no accident that this worldview naturally arises in the narcissistic personality, as the inevitable result of a deeply fragile ego that feels constantly compelled to inflate itself beyond all rational measure in a desperate but futile attempt to feel better about themselves. I’ve written about this phenomenon in more depth here.

The conservative delusion also makes a person feel better about themselves because they feel like the holder of “secret knowledge”. It makes an uneducated person feel informed, a dumb person feel smart, and an ordinary person feel special.

In elevating their own conception of themselves, it makes them feel more superior to others, higher in the social hierarchy that they believe everyone is a part of.

Cognitive dissonance, and choosing our own reality

When the psyche is deeply invested in a particular reality, because of the ways that perceived reality makes a person feel, it follows that they have a psychological reason to cling to that version of reality no matter what challenges it. Truth is irrelevant, because to them, truth is whatever they say it is.

When a person’s deeply-held belief clashes with objective reality, as evidenced by something they are told or see with their own eyes, it creates cognitive dissonance. This inner upheaval threatens to destroy their entire worldview, and even their very concept of self. When faced with this, most people simply use their innate human creativity to imagine themselves out of this conundrum, inventing whatever fantasy is necessary in order to explain away the evidence they were faced with and preserve their preexisting belief system.

Unfortunately, the human mind is infinitely capable of fooling itself, and creating endless mental delusions if the psyche demands it. No amount of hard evidence or rationality can penetrate that mental fortress if the person does not want it to.

Some people have a deep enough allegiance to truth that they pursue it no matter how it makes them feel. But unfortunately, especially in today’s world, this is not the norm. This willingness to accept the truth no matter how uncomfortable it is (and it often is, especially nowadays) requires valuing truth above one’s own personal desires. And this in turn requires a willingness to accept hard truths about oneself, to embrace self-reflection and accept criticism.

This requires a strong but flexible sense of self, and an orientation toward personal growth and a willingness to change. This growth mindset welcomes learning about oneself, identifying one’s weaknesses as well as strengths, as we can’t change for the better if we don’t first know what needs to change.

This orientation towards personal growth exists in direct opposition to the fragile ego of the narcissist, which cannot handle criticism and demands that blame be always oriented outside of the self. Only a healthy, stable ego that doesn’t need to constantly prove its superiority to others is capable of the self-reflection required to abandon self-delusion and embrace the truth.

Because embracing the truth often requires admitting that our previous ideas about reality were wrong. And that simply makes many people too uncomfortable.