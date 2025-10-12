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The Logic of Delusion
Why do people choose to believe what isn't true?
Oct 12, 2025
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Jessica Moore
19
5
8
May 2025
Cultishness is a Mental Illness
And why it leads to living in opposite-land.
May 11, 2025
•
Jessica Moore
6
6
3
April 2025
The False Dichotomy Between Fear and Love
All our emotions exist to help humanity survive and thrive, and fear is no exception.
Apr 21, 2025
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Jessica Moore
4
1
Chasing the Light Creates a Bigger Shadow
We bring more light into the world by embracing the dark, not rejecting it.
Apr 17, 2025
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Jessica Moore
5
4
Why People Support Fascism, part 3
Understanding the beliefs underpinning fascism is how we avoid perpetuating it.
Apr 14, 2025
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Jessica Moore
5
3
1
March 2025
The Fascist in Our Heads
Children in adult bodies want to be controlled and kept safe, and they vote accordingly.
Mar 12, 2025
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Jessica Moore
6
1
February 2025
Narcissism Is Driving Humanity to Extinction
Narcissism isn’t just a personality disorder, but a psychological tendency that has profound impacts on society at large.
Feb 12, 2025
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Jessica Moore
14
9
7
January 2025
Demonizing Violence Alienates Us From Life
Violence is not bad, killing is not evil, and death is not the enemy. All are essential for life to continue.
Jan 30, 2025
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Jessica Moore
22
12
10
October 2024
How We Think About Power Shapes Our Society
Power doesn't have to be hierarchical, and it doesn't have to lead to abuse. But hierarchical forms of power inevitably will.
Oct 26, 2024
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Jessica Moore
5
3
2
July 2024
It Takes a Village to Raise a Child
Today parents are given power but no support, while children receive neither.
Jul 29, 2024
•
Jessica Moore
5
9
5
Balancing Freedom with Responsibility
What does it mean to be free? And do our politics actually support it?
Jul 8, 2024
•
Jessica Moore
2
1
June 2024
Acceptance, Criticism, and Neurodivergence
A true friend accepts you as you are. But does that mean they have to like everything you do?
Jun 4, 2024
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Jessica Moore
8
11
4
© 2026 Jessica Moore
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